A pair of Canadians will kick off the first Grand Slam of the season tonight as Denis Shapovalov and Milos Raonic are slated to hit the hard court at the Australian Open from Melbourne.

The 20-year-old Shapovalov, ranked 13th in the field, will battle Márton Fucsovics of Hungary while No. 32 Raonic will take on Moldova's Radu Albot.

Shapovalov is on court at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN4 and streaming on the TSN App, TSN.ca and TSN Direct. Raonic's match will start at approximately 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on TSN3 and streaming on the TSN App, TSN.ca and TSN Direct.

Raonic last played at the Qatar Open earlier this month losing in the round of 16 to Corentin Moutet of France. Last week, Shapovalov made it to the quarterfinal of the Auckland Open where he fell to France's Ugo Humbert.

Recently, Shapovalov vocalized his concerns regarding the air quality in Australia following months of devastating forest fires.

"You get an email from the tournament saying that it's playable, and 'you guys have to go out and put your life in jeopardy, put your health in jeopardy.'

"You see the effects on players it has right now, the last couple of days," he said. "But also you don't know what it's going to do later in our lives and how it could affect us if we're breathing this air in for two weeks."

Shapovalov said he wouldn't play if the conditions end up being not safe.

"Obviously, it's a Grand Slam, a big opportunity, but I'm 20 years old," Shapovalov said. "I don't want to risk my life, risk my health, being out there playing in this condition, when I can for the next 10-15 years."

The 29-year-old Raonic made it to the quarters at last year's Aussie Open while Shapovalov made it to the third round.