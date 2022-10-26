VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is on to the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open.

Shapovalov upset fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 on Wednesday in the event's Round of 16.

It's the seventh time the two have played each other, with the Richmond Hill, Ont., native improving to a 5-2 record against Fritz.

Both Shapovalov and Fritz had 10 aces in their match but the Canadian won 78 per cent of his service points to the American's 60 per cent.

Shapovalov also saved two of three break points to the Fritz's two of six.

He will play Dan Evans of the United Kingdom in Friday's quarterfinal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.