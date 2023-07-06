Shapovalov advances to third round at Wimbledon

LONDON — Canada's Denis Shapovalov defeated Gregoire Barrere of France 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7) in second-round men's singles play Thursday at Wimbledon.

Shapovalov, the No. 26 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., needed one hour 52 minutes to complete the victory. He'll next face British wild-card entry Liam Broady, who upset fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway in five sets.

There were mixed results for Canadians in women's singles play.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., won her opening match, posting a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Hungary's Anna Bondar. Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., dropped a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6) decision to Caroline Garcia of France in their second-round match.

Andreescu, the world No. 50, will face 26th-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in the second round.

Many matches were suspended or postponed over the first few days of the Grand Slam event due to wet weather at the All England Club.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski were scheduled to play their matches later Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2023.