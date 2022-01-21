3h ago
Shapovalov tops Opelka to reach fourth round at Australian Open
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is on to the fourth round of the Australian Open. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native defeated Reilly Opelka of the United States 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday at the Grand Slam tournament.
It's the furthest Shapovalov has ever advanced at Melbourne Park.
The 22-year-old had previously been eliminated in the third round in 2019 and 2021.
The Canadian triumphed in his first-ever match against Opelka on the ATP Tour.
He will next face Germany's Alexander Zverev, who defeated Maldova's Radu Albot 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in their third round match.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2022.