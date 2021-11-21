STAVANGER, Norway — Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil earned silver in a men's World Cup 500 metres on Sunday.

The 29-year-old from Levis, Que., won gold in the same race Saturday and has finished on the podium in all four so far this season.

Dubreuil is the reigning world champion in the men's sprint and leads the World Cup overall standings in it.

Skating in Sunday's final pairing with Japan’s Tatsuya Shinhama, the two men went toe-to-toe with the latter winning in a time of 34.578 seconds.

The Canadian finished in 34.610 for gold. Artem Arefyev of Russia was third in 34.671.

The next World Cup stop Dec. 3-5 is in Salt Lake City.

The Dec. 10-12 World Cup in Calgary is the last chance for skaters to earn points toward Olympic qualification.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2021.