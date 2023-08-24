Canadian Eugenic Bouchard will not play in this year's US Open after dropping a match to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in the second-round of qualifying on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Yastremska took the first set 6-1 before Bouchard pushed the match to a third and deciding with a 6-4 second set victory. Yastremska, ranked 111th in the world, won the final set 6-4 to advance.

Bouchard, 29, defeated American Katherine Hui in the opening round of qualifying on Tuesday. She is ranked 216th in the world, after a reaching a career-best in 2014.

The Montreal native hasn't competed in the US Open since 2019 with her last Grand Slam appearance coming at the French Open in 2020.