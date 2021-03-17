Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Annie Fernandez had successful outings Wednesday in Mexico. Fellow Canadian Milos Raonic did not.

The 20-year-old Aliassime beat another 20-year-old, American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals at the Mexican Open.

The Montrealer, seeded seventh in Acapulco, needed one hour 38 minutes to top his 92nd-ranked opponent at the ATP-500 level tournament.

Auger-Aliassime will face either No. 1 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece or American John Isner next.

The fourth-seeded Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., didn't make it out of the second round, getting upset by his 71st-ranked Dominik Koepfer of Germany.

The German took the match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2 in one hour 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, Fernandez toppled Slovakia's Kristina Kulkova in the round of 16 at the Monterrey Open.

The 18-year-old Fernandez, of Laval, Que., downed Kulkova 6-1, 6-4 in one hour seven minutes to reach the quarters.

Next up for Fernandez at the ATP 250 tournament is Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.