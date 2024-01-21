NAKISKA, ALTA. — Canada's Hannah Schmidt has won her second women's World Cup ski cross in as many days.

The 29-year-old from Ottawa finished first in her four-woman final for the second straight day at Alberta's Nakiska Ski Resort.

Schmidt's teammate Britt Phelan from Mont-Tremblant, Que., finished third behind runner-up Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France.

Canada's men had a tough day with none making the final.

Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr was the men's winner ahead of runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and Youri Duplessis Kergomard of France in third.

Canada's ski cross team heads to St. Moritz, Switzerland for the next World Cup on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2024.