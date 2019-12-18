Canada’s Hofer, Daws out to prove they can handle pressure on world stage Nico Daws and Joel Hofer will split goaltending duties for Team Canada at Thursday's pre-tournament game – it’s a chance for them to show that they deserve to be the World Juniors starter on Boxing Day and to wear the Maple Leaf in their international debuts, Mark Masters writes.

TSN reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on Team Canada, which practised at Albert Schultz Eishalle in Vienna on Wednesday.

Guelph's Nico Daws and Portland's Joel Hofer will split Thursday's pre-tournament game. It's not just a chance for them to show they deserve to be Team Canada's starter on Boxing Day, but also a long-awaited opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf in international competition.

"It's unbelievable," said Hofer. "It's going to be a special moment."

"A dream come true," said Daws.

You hear that phrase a lot when it comes to playing in the actual World Juniors, but not as much when it comes to the tune-up tests.

It's a sign of how far both goalies have come in such a short period of time. Neither was invited to Canada’s summer camp or any other previous Hockey Canada event as they struggled to establish themselves as go-to starters with their club teams.

Both goalies have been excellent so far this season – Daws is 13-3-4 with a .939 save percentage in the OHL while Hofer is 20-4-2 with a .937 save percentage in the WHL – but their lack of international experience is the one big question mark hanging over Canada's crease. The pressure of playing for Canada at a major competition is hard to replicate, but Daws and Hofer are quick to point out there's a lot of pressure associated with just trying to make the national team.

Despite strong starts to the year, both felt they needed a stellar performance in the Russia series to earn a spot at selection camp. And both refer to these starts as the biggest in their career to date.

Daws stopped all 13 shots faced in just over 30 minutes of action in a Team OHL win on Nov. 7 in Kitchener.

"Such short notice," Daws recalled. "I got notified two days before the game that I was going to be playing and then going in, nationally televised, it was definitely a big change for me. I've never really done anything like that and I'm sure tomorrow will be a much bigger game."

Hofer played a full game plus overtime for Team WHL stopping 29 of 32 shots on Nov. 14 in Prince Albert before falling in a shootout. But then he held his nerve in the series-deciding shootout held that same night.

"Pressure is a privilege, really," Hofer said, referencing the legendary quote from tennis icon Billie Jean King. "Any time you're in a pressure situation just take deep breaths and just go back to the basics, you're there for a reason so if you just go back to those moments and don’t overthink it, I think you'll be all right."

But this is unfamiliar terrain for Hofer on and off the ice. He had never been to Europe before this trip. And the World Junior format is tricky with seven games in 11 days for any country that makes the medal round.

"It's definitely a really quick tournament," Daws observed, "everything happens really fast and you got to kind of take it easy, just don’t get too worked up, when you get too worked up it’s just going to fly by even faster so you got to really relax."

Things can go sideways in a hurry at this level where mistakes tend to come in bunches.

"I just try to stay in the moment," says Daws, who didn't get picked in June's NHL draft. "I got a couple breathing routines that I do and really it just grounds me. And then, just take in where I am, I'm here at the World Juniors, it's a pretty special experience."

While Daws and Hofer play Thursday against Team Switzerland, Moncton's Olivier Rodrigue will watch from the sidelines. The Oilers prospect doesn't have the same sterling numbers – just a .907 save percentage in the QMJHL – but he does have international experience. Rodrigue says the biggest game he's ever played was at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup when he backstopped Canada to gold at the summer event. Rodrigue also played at the 2018 under-18 World Championship in Russia so he is familiar with the bigger ice surface in Europe.

"I've been in those situations and situations of stress so I think that can advantage me," Rodrigue said. "At the end of the day, the ice is a little bit wider, but there's one puck and you always have to track that little black thing."

With Rodrigue waiting in the wings, Team Canada’s staff is being careful to not officially designate anyone the No. 3 goalie just yet.

"We're still working through that process," assistant coach Mitch Love said. "We got these two pre-competition games along with a few more practices so it's still in the middle of that evaluation process."

---

Team Canada players hand in their phones before heading to their rooms at the end of each day. This rule is meant to encourage more communication between players and also allow the teenagers to get to bed without distraction. So, when news of the Taylor Hall trade broke just before 11 p.m. local time, Kevin Bahl had no idea his rights had been sent to New Jersey. He only found out the next morning.

"I got my phone and it was just blowing up from all types of people," the Ottawa 67s defenceman said. "Didn’t really matter. It was inevitable, if it already happened it didn't really matter how I found out. It's awesome how they handle it here. It's good to be in a bit of a bubble and just not have to worry about those things."

But even inside the bubble, people get to talking. When Ty Smith arrived downstairs for breakfast at the team hotel he noticed a buzz around the room.

"I asked what exactly it was and everyone said, 'Bahler's going to Jersey,' so it was kind of strange," the Spokane defenceman said.

But the move wasn't a huge surprise to Bahl, a second-round pick in 2018, who had spent the summer training in Arizona.

"There were already rumours floating around and I already talked to my agent and stuff so I knew there was a chance of it happening so I just kind of took my mind off it," he said. "Obviously, I'm here and I got a goal I'm headed towards, so tried to put it in the back of my head and not really think about it."

Will getting traded motivate him moving forward?

"Yeah, of course, there's that burning desire, especially when you get traded."

Processing the development was made a bit easier thanks to Smith’s presence. Smith was picked by the Devils in the first round of the 2018 draft.

"He's pretty excited," said Bahl. "I've known him for four, five years now and we're pretty good friends and it's cool to know him. He's such a guy, the way he’s talked to me about the organization and stuff it was really cool."

"He's asked me what it’s like," noted Smith, "and how the guys are there, and how those AHL guys are, the younger guys, and he’s been pretty good about the whole thing."

At six-foot-seven, 240 pounds Bahl is sometimes typecast as a physical, one-dimensional defender, but Smith has noticed a change of late.

"He's obviously a pretty big rig," Smith said, "but he can move very well for a big guy, handles the puck well, makes plays. He's turning into a bit of a two-way guy as opposed to a defensive guy. He can move very well so it’s impressive.”

So far in practice Bahl has been lining up beside Senators prospect Jacob Bernard-Docker on what is expected to be the shutdown pair.

"He uses his body really well to fend off forechecks," noted Love, "and he’s a guy who will play a lot minutes for us against key players in this tournament."

---

At least year’s World Juniors, Canada’s power play converted on only three of 18 chances and that 17-per-cent success rate ranked ninth in the 10-team field ahead of only Denmark, the country that was relegated.

With so much high-end talent, there’s no way that should happen. So, what’s the key to better results this year?

"Simplicity," said Love, who has been working with the power-play group. "These guys tend to want to over-pass and make life harder on themselves than they have to. You know, get pucks to the net, get puck recoveries, get to your spots and be simple with your plays."

The top unit at practice has featured Calen Addison, Alexis Lafrenière, Connor McMichael, Barrett Hayton and Dylan Cozens. When Joe Veleno arrives from the AHL, he may join this group.

It's Addison, who is quarterbacking things from the point. The Lethbridge Hurricane has racked up 17 of his 29 points on the power play this season.

"He's probably more of a pass-first guy," Love observed. "I'd like to see him shoot the puck a little bit more, which we’re going to work through here as the tournament goes on, but his ability to find people, he’s real sharp at."

---

Hockey Canada management group leader Mark Hunter watched Wednesday's practice from the stands alongside Dave Cameron, a former Ottawa Senators head coach who previously served as Canada's bench boss at the World Juniors. Team Canada is actually practising at Cameron's home rink this week as the 61-year-old is now behind the bench of the Vienna Capitals in the Austrian league.

Canada suffered a heartbreaking loss with Cameron at the helm in 2011 blowing a three-goal lead in the third period of the gold-medal game in Buffalo. A year earlier when Cameron was an assistant coach, Canada lost to the United States in overtime of the gold-medal game in Saskatoon. But the pain associated with those heartbreakers has faded and the good memories remain.

"Everything about the World Juniors was positive," Cameron insists. "Yeah, you know, the losses stick with you a little bit longer, but that’s the game. If you’re going to be in this game any amount of time you’re going to have to deal with losses and we know the importance of the World Junior teams and the emotion that’s involved, but you know that when you sign up."

Cameron was also an assistant to Pat Quinn – "The smartest man I’ve ever been around" – in 2009 when Canada won gold in Ottawa.

"The best thing is the people you work with and I worked for three different staffs, started with Pat Quinn, Willie Desjardins and it’s just the other coaches you get to work with, you get to pick their brain and spend some time with them."

What's the biggest challenge coaching Canada at the World Juniors?

"There's so much pressure on these kids and I think your biggest challenge is just to remind them it’s still just a game, nothing has changed," Cameron said. "Yes, it’s on TV; yes, your family’s there; yes, there’s a whole bunch of tradition with this event, but at the end of the day the puck drops and it’s just a game and just to be able to find that balance with these kids, because they’re feeling the pressure and they put enough pressure on themselves."

Watch the full interview with Cameron below as he talks about life in Vienna and coaching against Dale Hunter in the OHL.

---

After missing the selection camp with a left hand injury, Owen Sound forward Aidan Dudas is good to go for Thursday's game.

"He’s had a couple days of good practices with us and seems like he's caught up to speed with the systems and the pace with his conditioning," Love said.

Lines at Wednesday’s practice:

Forwards

Lafrenière - Hayton - Foote

Byfield - Cozens - Lavoie

Foudy - Dellandrea - Dudas

McMichael - Groulx - Thomas / Mercer

Defencemen

McIsaac - Smith

Bahl - Bernard-Docker

Byram - Addison

Drysdale

Goaltenders

Daws

Hofer

Rodrigue

Absent: Veleno (AHL)

Power play units at Wednesday’s practice:

Addison

Lafrenière - McMichael - Hayton

Cozens

Smith

Byram - Lavoie - Foote

Byfield