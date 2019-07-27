LIMA, Peru — Canada is on the board at the Lima Pan Am Games.

Squash players Hollie Naughton of Mississauga, Ont., and Samantha Cornett of Deep River, Ont., secured bronze medals after losing women's singles semifinal matches Saturday at the Villa Deportiva Nacional Videna.

Naughton dropped an 11-6, 12-10, 11-8 decision to American Amanda Sobhy while Olivia Blatchford, also from the U.S., beat Cornett 11-7, 11-5, 11-6.

Blatchford and Sobhy were scheduled to meet in the gold-medal match later in the day. There was no third-place match so both Canadians will join them on the podium.

Naughton technically was Canada's first medallist at these Games as her match finished one minute before Cornett's match was completed.

Canada added a taekwondo medal moments later as Abbas Assadian Jr., of Vaughan, Ont., won bronze in men's individual poomsae.

