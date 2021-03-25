Canada’s Hughes keeps rolling at Match Play Mac Hughes of Dundas, Ont., knocks off Paul Casey in his first match, then uses some strong iron play and a hot putter to take down Webb Simpson to move to 2-0 and in control of his four-player pod at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Mac Hughes used some strong iron play and a hot putter to take down Webb Simpson 4 and 3 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas. The win moved the Canadian to 2-0 and in control of his four-player pod.

Hughes birdied the third hole to move 1-up and never trailed the rest of the day. Wins the eighth and ninth holes where he dropped putts from seven and five feet moved him out in front 3-up and he maintained control, closing out Simpson on the 15th hole with a birdie.

“I was fortunate a couple times today,” admitted Hughes, who knocked off Paul Casey in his first match. “A couple holes where I feel like I kind of stole one maybe and then played well the last kind of five, six holes there to close it out.”

Hughes has one match left in the opening round, that against Talor Gooch. A win or tie and he moves into the Round of 16. If he loses and Casey or Simpson win, then there would be a sudden death playoff to determine who advances.

“I play Talor tomorrow, another tough opponent,” Hughes stated. “Played well two weeks ago at the Players and has been playing well, so I know I've got my hands full again, and every match you come out to this week is really tough. So just trying to do the same things, put a lot of balls in play, hit a lot of greens and see if we can roll in a few putts.”

Despite not playing much match play in recent years, the Dundas, Ont., product is enjoying the format.

“I love the fact that it's just you versus one other guy and there's nothing else to worry about,” he stated. “Really it's not about shooting 65, it's just about beating that guy and whatever that takes that day. There's something very simple about it, very pure.”

One thing Hughes has been wary of is getting caught up in playing the player and not the course. It’s a usual occurrence in this format. He wasn’t perfect in his two matches, admitting that he let his mind wander.

“I mean there was a few times I caught myself trying to play my opponent and then again I would remember, hey, it's match play and anything can happen, right? You kind of have to expect the unexpected. Things can happen quickly. So it is tough, but yeah, the more you can do that the better off you are.”

The solid play through two days has been welcome for the 30-year-old. After a tremendous end to the 2020 calendar year he has been mediocre so far in 2021, with just one finish inside the top 20. He missed the cut at the Players and tied for 36th last week at the Honda Classic.

Hughes is hoping he can continue his run here at the match play and set himself up for the Masters, which begins in two weeks.