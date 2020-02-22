Canada's Gauthier beats Switzerland for gold at junior curling championship

KRASNOYARSK, Russia — Canada's junior men's curling team beat Switzerland 7-2 on Saturday to win the gold medal at the World Junior Curling Championships.

Canada, skipped by Jacques Gauthier, scored back-to-back deuces in the sixth and seventh ends to put the game away.

The teams shook hands after nine ends.

Gauthier and vice-skip Jordan Peters each shot 93 per cent.

Canada's women's team, led by Mackenzie Zacharias, played South Korea in the gold medal game later Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2020.