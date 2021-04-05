Scianitti: David's goal against PSG 'biggest a Canadian has ever scored in Europe'

Canadian soccer star Jonathan David will miss several weeks after suffering a ruptured lateral ligament in his right ankle during Lille's win over PSG on Saturday.

🔴 On Saturday, @itsJoDavid was replaced in the 35th minute of #PSGLOSC following a challenge by an opponent.



Subsequent examinations have revealed that Jonathan David suffered a ruptured lateral ligament in his right ankle.



He will be out of action for several weeks. — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) April 5, 2021

On Sunday, TSN's Matthew Scianitti reported David would likely miss the club's next match against Metz on Friday, but it now appears he will be out longer.

The 21-year-old from Ottawa scored the game's lone goal in the 20th minute before leaving with his ankle injury in the 35th minute.

David is having a strong first season with Lille, scoring 10 goals in 31 appearances after he signed a five-year contract with the club in August.

With the Ligue 1 season winding down, Lille sits atop the table with 66 points, three points ahead of three-time defending champs PSG and four points ahead of Monaco.

PSG has won the French league title seven times in the last eight years. Lille last won in 2011.