Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan missed Tuesday's practice due to illness, according to Canada Soccer staff.

Buchanan, 27, was also supposed to speak at the FIFA Women's World Cup press conference on Tuesday but was replaced at the last minute by defender Ashley Lawrence.

Soccer Canada says that Buchanan's absence was precautionary.

This is Buchanan's third Women's World Cup and has 53 caps with the national team.