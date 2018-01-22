Canadian driver D.J. Kennington will have a chance to race his second straight Daytona 500 next month.

Gaunt Brothers racing announced Monday the team, sponsored by Lordco Auto Parts and Castrol, will attempt to grab one of the four spots available to the Daytona 500 in qualifying.

Kennington, a St. Thomas, ON. native was knocked out of last year's race on lap 127 of 200. He placed 36th among the 40 drivers in the field.

"Last year was an exciting time for all of us and we look to improve on where we left off," Team owner Marty Gaunt said in a release. "The 500 is such a iconic event; to have two Canadian companies, along with a Canadian driver, in the Great American Race again makes it a special event for our entire team."

Kennington, 40, won the Pinty's Series championship in both 2010 and 2012.

The 60th annual Daytona 500 will take place on Feb. 18. Kennington will attempt to qualify three days earlier in one of two Can-Am Duel races.