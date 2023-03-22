SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson beat South Korea's Seungyoun Ha 8-6 to salvage a split of her games Wednesday at the women's world curling championship.

South Korea was heavy with its final rock to give Canada three points in the 10th end.

The victory moved Canada (6-3) into a second-place tie with Italy's Stefania Constantini. Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni (8-0) was on top of the 13-team round-robin standings.

Einarson dropped an 8-3 decision to Germany's Daniela Jentsch earlier in the day at the Goransson Arena.

“It was huge for us, especially for our confidence level," Einarson said. "We came out with a pretty solid game. We really focused on our speeds.

"The speed this game was much better than the previous. Mentally it’s been really tough because it’s changing every single game. We’re giving it our all out there and we’re trying to figure it out, but it’s been really challenging."

After giving up points in the first and second ends against South Korea, Einarson responded with a deuce in the third to tie the game.

Canada was in trouble without hammer in the fifth. Einarson, drawing against four on her first shot of the end, froze onto a stone in the top-four foot and South Korea was forced to take a single point.

"I thought we were dead in the fifth end and were giving up four," Einarson said. "But they let us off the hook there and I made my freeze when the girls swept it perfectly. That was a game-saver."

Against Germany, the Manitoba-based team of Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris conceded after giving up four points in the eighth end.

Canada missed a long double-raise takeout on Einarson's last throw. Germany drew for another point to end the game.

“Unfortunately we missed a couple of shots early and in the mid-part of the end to set up a potential steal," said Canada coach Reid Carruthers. "But they made some great freezes that put the pressure on us and left Kerri with a difficult one.”

Germany was tied with Sweden's Anna Hasselborg and Norway's Marianne Roervik at 5-3. South Korea was next at 4-4.

Einarson shot just 61 per cent against Germany and was 53 per cent on her takeouts. Her teammates all shot at least 80 per cent overall.

The Canadian skip picked up her numbers in the late game, finishing at 80 per cent.

Round-robin play continues through Friday. Six teams will qualify for the playoff round with the top two rinks receiving byes to the semifinals.

Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

Canada plays Japan in its line game on Thursday.

Einarson won bronze at last year's world championship in Prince George, B.C. Switzerland beat South Korea in the final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2023.