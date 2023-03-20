Team Canada is now 3-1 at the World Women's Curling Championship after Kerri Einarson and her crew from Gimli, Man., defeated Italy's Team Stefania Constantini, 7-2, Monday morning from Sandviken, Sweden.

The Canadians - featuring skip Einarson, third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Harris - shot 86 per cent as a group with their skipper coming in a game-high 94 per cent.

“It felt good to come out, have a solid game, and get some confidence back. Even before, I was throwing them really well, there were just some unfortunate spots in the ice, and I wasn’t believing what I was seeing. It felt good and I want to keep that rolling. If we can build off of this game and get better and better, I think we have a good chance going forward,” Einarson told Curling Canada after the game from Goeransson Arena.

Canada currently sits second in the standings with a 3-1 record. The top six make the playoffs following the conclusion of a 12-game round robin.

Team Einarson won its previous two games over Sweden and Norway thanks to steals in the 10th end. They also dropped a close contest to the United States.

Monday's game was tied 2-2 at the fifth end break before Canada recorded the game's first deuce in the sixth end to take a 4-2 lead. They would steal a single in the 8th before scoring another deuce in the ninth which led to early handshakes and the 7-2 victory.

“We took advantage of any misses when we had them, and we didn’t have any back-to-back misses for ourselves as a team. That was key in this game because we found in previous games we just had too many back-to-back misses and we got into trouble. I thought we adjusted to the ice really well and figured it out fast,” Einarson said.

Team Einarson - also featuring alternate Krysten Karwacki and coach Reid Carruthers - are coming off a fourth straight win at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, but are looking for their first world title this week in Sweden.

Canada last won the World Women's Curling Championship in 2018 when Jennifer Jones accomplished the feat.

Team Einarson is back on the ice Monday afternoon against Scotland's Team Rebecca Morrison.