NAGOYA, Japan — Kim Boutin was one of three medallists for Canada on Sunday at a short-track speedskating World Cup, claiming gold in the women's 500 metres.

Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B., won silver in the women's 1,500 while the women's relay team also picked up a silver medal.

Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., took the lead in the 500 off the start line and never looked back. She skated a clean race to stop the clock in 43.374 seconds, ahead of Italy's Arianna Fontana and Ji Yoo Kim of Korea.

Boutin, the World Cup leader in the 500, has won all three races she's competed in this season in that distance.

Sarault also led much of the women's 1,500 before Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands took over mid-way through the race. China's Yu Tong Han finished third.

Boutin and Sarault joined teammates Danae Blais and Alyson Charles for the relay and crossed the finish line in third position. They were upgraded to silver following a Korean penalty that was handed out after the race. Italy took gold and Russian won bronze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2019.