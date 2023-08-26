BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Pierce LePage and Damian Warner sit in first and third heading into the final two events of the men's decathlon on Saturday at the World Athletics Championships.

LePage of Whitby, Ont., leads the pack with 7477 points with just the javelin throw and 1,500 metres remaining in the afternoon session.

Warner of London, Ont., has 7260 points, just behind Germany's Leo Neugebauer at 7282.

LePage was a silver medallist at the 2022 worlds, with Warner having pulled out due to a hamstring injury as the leader during the fifth event, the 400. Warner is the reigning Olympic champion in the decathlon but has never won gold on the outdoor worlds stage.

Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S., advanced to the women's shot put final. She needed just one attempt, throwing 19.37 metres to make it in.

Natasha Wodak of Surrey, B.C., was the top Canadian in the women's marathon, finishing 15th with a season-best time of two hours 30 minutes nine seconds. Toronto's Sarah Gollish placed 61st with a season-best 2:45:09.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2023.