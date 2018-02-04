PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's luge team wants the battle for clean sport to be stepped up as the chaos over doping continues into the Pyeongchang Olympic Games.

Four-time Olympian Sam Edney says the overturning of bans of several Russian athletes for alleged doping, and the reinstatement of their results at the Winter Games four years ago, is disturbing for the luge team and a nightmare for athletes who don't take performance-enhancing drugs.

Edney, Alex Gough, Tristan Walker and Justin Snith were upgraded from fourth to bronze in the luge relay in December when the International Olympic Committee stripped a pair of Russian lugers of their 2014 results.

But the Court of Arbitration for Sport recently overturned the IOC's punishment.

That leaves Canada's lugers wondering if they have already won the country's first Olympic medal in the sport, or if they're still competing for it in Pyeongchang.