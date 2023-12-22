Canada’s Macklin Celebrini was ejected from Friday’s pre-tournament game against Switzerland after checking forward Leo Braillard into the boards from behind.

The potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft was assessed a five minute major and a game misconduct for boarding.

Macklin Celebrini gets 5 minutes for boarding and a game misconduct for this hit on Leo Braillard.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/iqx5alfOEW — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 22, 2023

Canada was leading 5-2 at the time of the penalty. Celebrini had two assists in the game, one on Conor Geekie's first period goal and one in the second period to Fraser Minten.

The 17-year-old had one goal and two assists in Canada's first pre-tournament game, an 8-0 win over Denmark on Tuesday.

Canada will open the tournament on Boxing Day against Finland.