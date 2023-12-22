Canada's Celebrini assessed game misconduct for boarding vs. Switzerland
Canada’s Macklin Celebrini was ejected from Friday’s pre-tournament game against Switzerland after checking forward Leo Braillard into the boards from behind.
The potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft was assessed a five minute major and a game misconduct for boarding.
Canada was leading 5-2 at the time of the penalty. Celebrini had two assists in the game, one on Conor Geekie's first period goal and one in the second period to Fraser Minten.
The 17-year-old had one goal and two assists in Canada's first pre-tournament game, an 8-0 win over Denmark on Tuesday.
Canada will open the tournament on Boxing Day against Finland.