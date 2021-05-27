Canada's Gordon to fight on UFC Fight Night card in July

Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon will be looking for his first UFC win when he takes on Brazil's Francisco Figueiredo on a Fight Night card July 17 in Las Vegas.

Figueiredo (12-3-1 with one no contest) is the older brother of UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Gordon, a 31-year-old from Calgary who now calls Toronto home, is coming off first-round UFC losses to China's Su (Tibetan Eagle) Mudaerji and Sweden's Amir (The Prince) Albazi.

Mudaerji stopped him in 44 seconds in November in Las Vegas while Albazi submitted him last July in a short-notice fight in Abu Dhabi.

Gordon (12-5-0), the first Canadian to compete on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, had won seven of his previous eight bouts before debuting in the UFC.

The 31-year-old Figueiredo won his UFC debut by decision over Jerome (The Renegade) Rivera in January. He is unbeaten in his last four fights.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2021