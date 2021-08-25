6h ago
Canada's Poulin ruled out for U.S. game on Thursday
Hockey Canada confirmed late Wednesday that Marie-Philip Poulin will miss Thursday's Group A game against the United States. The Canadian captain will have a few days off after taking a puck to the neck in Tuesday’s game against Switzerland.
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin will have a few days off after taking a puck to the neck in Tuesday’s game against Switzerland, Hockey Canada's director of national women's teams Gina Kingsbury announced on Wednesday.
Hockey Canada confirmed late on Wednesday night that Poulin would sit out Thursday's Group A game against the United States.
Canada and the U.S. are both 3-0 and the winner of their game will take first place in Group A ahead of Saturday's quarterfinals.
Poulin left the game against Switzerland in the third period after getting hit with the puck while attempting to block a shot on the penalty kill.
The 30-year-old has a goal and two assists in three games for the undefeated Canadians.