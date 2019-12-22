Canada's Thompson wins ski-cross silver at World Cup in Italy

INNICHEN, Italy — Canada's Marielle Thompson won silver at a women's ski-cross World Cup on Sunday in Innichen, Italy.

The product of Whistler, B.C., finished behind Switzerland's Fanny Smith and ahead of Germany's Daniela Maier.

Courtney Hoffos of Windermere, B.C., Brittany Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., and India Sherret of Cranbrook, B.C., finished fifth, sixth, and seventh respectively.

Zoe Chore, also from Cranbrook, was 13th and Edmonton's Abby McEwen was 16th.

On the men's side, Switzerland's Joos Berry won gold, followed by France's Bastien Midol and Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr.

Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C. was fifth and Kristofor Mahler of Canmore, Alta., was eighth.

Montreal's Chris Del Bosco was 11th, Zach Belczyk of Banff, Alta., was 14th, Calgary's Brady Leman was 18th, Toronto's Kevin Drury was 25th, and Edmonton's Carson Cook was 32nd.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2019.