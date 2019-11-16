Canada's Hudey and Dubreuil finish in top 10 at World Cup

MINSK, Belarus — Canadian long-track speedskaters Marsha Hudey and Laurent Dubreuil earned top-10 results on Saturday in the second day of competition at the ISU World Cup event in Minsk, Belarus.

Hudey, from White City, Sask., posted a time of 38.558 seconds to finish eighth in the 500 metres.

That result surpassed her 2018-2019 season's best 10th place finish at the World Cup in Hamar, Norway.

Dubreuil of Levis, Que., finished ninth in the 1,000 metres, completing the race in 1:10.282.

The sprint specialist, who was ranked 15th overall in the distance on the World Cup circuit last season, looks poised to improve upon that result. He earned only one top-10 finish in the 1,000 metres last season, a seventh-place result in Obihiro, Japan.

Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin finished just outside the top-10 with a 12th place result in the 1,500 metres.

Graeme Fish of Moose Jaw, Sask., and Toronto's Jordan Belchos both competed in the semifinals of the mass start, however neither skater qualified for the final.