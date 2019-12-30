1h ago
Canada's McIsaac handed one-game ban for check on Kondelik
TSN.ca Staff
WJC: Czech Republic 1, Canada 5
The IIHF disciplinary committee has handed Team Canada defenceman Jared McIsaac a one game suspension for his check against the head and neck area of Czech forward Jachym Kondelik. He will miss Monday's matchup with Russia.
The incident happened in the third period of Saturday's matchup. There was no penalty assessed on the play, but supplementary discipline can be levied after the fact.
Canada went on to win the game 5-1 to improve to 3-0-0 in group play.