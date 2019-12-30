The IIHF disciplinary committee has handed Team Canada defenceman Jared McIsaac a one game suspension for his check against the head and neck area of Czech forward Jachym Kondelik. He will miss Monday's matchup with Russia.

Team 🇨🇦 loses Jared McIsaac for one game. Will sit out vs Russia 🇷🇺. https://t.co/cWWYXikgVA — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 31, 2018

The incident happened in the third period of Saturday's matchup. There was no penalty assessed on the play, but supplementary discipline can be levied after the fact.

Canada went on to win the game 5-1 to improve to 3-0-0 in group play.