OSLO — Regina's Mark McMorris is now the most decorated snowboarder in the history of the Winter X Games.

McMorris won the gold medal in the men's big air competition Saturday. The result gives him 19 career X Games medals, one more than American star Shaun White.

McMorris led a Canadian sweep of the podium, with Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., taking silver and Darcy Sharpe of Comox, B.C., claiming bronze.

Also Saturday, Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., won the women's ski big air event, while Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., was third in women's snowboard big air.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2020.