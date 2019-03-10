MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, Calif. — Canada's Megan Oldham earned her second straight podium finish on the FIS Freestyle World Cup circuit on Sunday with a bronze medal in slopestyle.

The 17-year-old from Parry Sound, Ont., who won silver in Italy in January, scored 76.15 points on her first run in the final to keep her in third place.

"This is absolutely crazy," said Oldham. "This being my first year I'm very excited and never thought any of this would happen so just being on the podium is absolutely crazy," said Oldham.

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud (86.65) won gold and Norway's Johanne Killi (79.15) took silver.

Canada's Elena Gaskell and Yuki Tsubota, who were competing in the qualifiers, did not make it to the final.

On the men's side, Teal Harle of Campbell River, B.C., was the top-ranked of the three Canadians in the final with a fourth-place finish (83.95).

Harle finished the event behind American Mac Forehand (90.95), Norway's Dahl Ferdinand (86.05) and Fagan Kiernan (85.20) of the United States.

Canadian Max Moffatt (82.25) was fifth and Philippe Langevin (75.15) ended up in seventh.