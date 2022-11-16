Caldwell: In best form of his career, Eustaquio is ready to make his mark at World Cup

Canada will have centre-back Kamal Miller available for their friendly against Japan Thursday, but midfielder Stephen Eustaquio's status is up in the air.

Canada's head coach John Herdman said Wednesday that Miller was dealing with cramps and stiffness in their first friendly against Bahrain.

Eustaquio, however, remains under assessment ahead of the team's final World Cup tune-up game. Herdman said the team may elect to rest the midfielder.

Canada is already without star Alphonso Davies, who Herdman said Wednesday is still awaiting his final assessment from Bayern Munich ahead of being released to the national team. Davies has been dealing with a hamstring strain.

The country will play its first World Cup game since 1986 on Wednesday against Belgium.

