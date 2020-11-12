Assessing the four Canadians' chances at the Masters

It's been more than 17 years since Mike Weir won the 2003 Masters to deliver the biggest golf win in Canadian history.

While he hasn't fared very well at the tournament since, the 50-year-old came into this weekend with high hopes.

So far, so good.

Weir played his first five holes at even par but birdied holes six and seven to drop to -2. A bogey on the Par 4 ninth put him back to -1, though he did bounce back to par the next two holes. Weir sits just six shots back early on day one.

Weir has spent most of his time lately on the Champions Tour, recording three top-10 finishes in nine events this year.

For his career, Weir has eight victories on the PGA Tour. His 2003 Masters victory came in a one-hole playoff against American Len Mattiace and was the first men's major victory by a Canadian.

