Canada's Naude second in the women's moguls qualifier

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Mikael Kingsbury finished first in the opening qualifying run of the Olympic men's moguls competition on Friday while Canadian teammate Andi Naude was second in the women's qualifier.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes. Que., took top spot with 86.07 points on the Phoenix Park course.

Russia's Aleksandr Smyshliaev was second with 83.93 points and Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan was third with 81.23. Philippe Marquis of Quebec City was eighth with 77.77 points.

The top 10 competitors in the 30-man field qualified for the opener of the three-round final Monday night.

Athletes who missed the cut will get another chance in a second qualification round earlier that day. Marc-Antoine Gagnon of Terrebonne, Que., was 11th overall, less than a quarter-point behind the cutline.

Naude, from Penticton, B.C., was second in the women's competition with 79.60 points, a hair behind Perrine Laffont of France (79.72).

Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal was fourth (77.66). Audrey Robichaud of Quebec City also made the cut by finishing 10th (72.48).

Montreal's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (69.53) was 13th. She'll get another chance in Sunday's second qualification round before the three-round women's final.