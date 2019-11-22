Columnist image
Frank Seravalli

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter

|Archive

Four years ago, TSN’s inaugural Core Four Under-24 ranking had us predicting that the next Golden Age for Canada’s NHL teams was on the horizon.

That hasn’t panned out yet. The Stanley Cup drought is into its 27th year, and the Winnipeg Jets are the only Canadian club to inch within two rounds of Lord Stanley during that period.

But that doesn't mean that the Golden Age still won't happen, if our Top 50 players under the age of 24 rankings are any indication.

Canadian clubs are incredibly well represented, including the top two players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, plus three of the top four, and nine of the top 18.

Let's see how the Top 50 young stars stack up:

 

Embedded Image

2019 Nos. 1 - 5

 
Player 2018 Rank 2019-20 Age GP G A PTS
1 Connor McDavid, C 1 Edmonton (NHL) 22 24 16 28 44
2 Leon Draisaitl, C 11 Edmonton (NHL) 24 24 16 28 44
3 David Pastrnak, RW 4 Boston (NHL) 23 22 20 16 36
4 Auston Matthews, C 2 Toronto (NHL) 22 24 15 13 28
5 Elias Pettersson, C 5 Vancouver (NHL) 21 23 9 19 28
 

 

Embedded Image

2019 Nos. 6 - 10

 
Player 2018 Rank 2019-20 Age GP G A PTS
6 Brayden Point, C 13 Tampa Bay (NHL) 23 16 5 8 13
7 Jack Eichel, C 10 Buffalo (NHL) 23 22 13 13 26
8 Miro Heiskanen, D 21 Dallas (NHL) 20 23 6 11 17
9 Mikko Rantanen, RW 6 Colorado (NHL) 23 9 5 7 12
10 Matthew Tkachuk, LW 16 Calgary (NHL) 21 25 10 10 20
 

 

Embedded Image

2019 Nos. 11 - 15

 
Player 2018 Rank 2019-20 Age GP G A PTS
11 Mitch Marner, RW 8 Toronto (NHL) 22 18 4 14 18
12 Cale Makar, D 41 Colorado (NHL) 21 22 7 18 25
13 Sebastian Aho, C 19 Carolina (NHL) 22 22 11 6 17
14 Mathew Barzal, C 20 NY Islanders (NHL) 22 20 9 11 20
15 Rasmus Dahlin, D 9 Buffalo (NHL) 19 22 1 13 14
 

 

Embedded Image

2019 Nos. 16 - 20

 
Player 2018 Rank 2019-20 Age GP G A PTS
16 Brock Boeser, RW 26 Vancouver (NHL) 22 23 10 13 23
17 Kyle Connor, LW 25 Winnipeg (NHL) 22 23 8 10 18
18 Thomas Chabot, D 18 Ottawa (NHL) 22 22 1 11 12
19 Andrei Svechnikov, RW 48 Carolina (NHL) 19 22 10 14 24
20 Jack Hughes, C - New Jersey (NHL) 18 20 4 6 10
 

 

Embedded Image

2019 Nos. 21 - 25

 
Player 2018 Rank 2019-20 Age GP G A PTS
21 Bowen Byram, D - Vancouver (WHL) 18 21 3 12 15
22 Zach Werenski, D 23 Columbus (NHL) 22 21 6 7 13
23 Ivan Provorov, D 24 Philadelphia (NHL) 22 22 5 9 14
24 Charlie McAvoy, D 14 Boston (NHL) 21 22 0 7 7
25 Alex DeBrincat, RW/LW 39 Chicago (NHL) 21 22 5 12 17
 

 

Embedded Image

2019 Nos. 26 - 30

 
Player 2018 Rank 2019-20 Age GP G A PTS
26 Timo Meier, RW 34 San Jose (NHL) 23 23 6 8 14
27 Igor Shestyorkin, G - Hartford (AHL) 23 11 7-2-4 1.89 .931
28 Carter Hart, G 50 Philadelphia (NHL) 21 14 6-5-2 2.72 .896
29 Nico Hischier, C 29 New Jersey (NHL) 20 18 3 7 10
30 Pierre-Luc Dubois, C 30 Columbus (NHL) 21 21 9 7 16
 

 

Embedded Image

2019 Nos. 31 - 35

 
Player 2018 Rank 2019-20 Age GP G A PTS
31 Dylan Larkin, C/LW 32 Detroit (NHL) 23 24 6 10 16
32 Ilya Samsonov, G - Washington (NHL) 22 8 5-2-1 2.65 .912
33 Quinn Hughes, D - Vancouver (NHL) 20 22 2 15 17
34 Patrik Laine, LW 20 Winnipeg (NHL) 21 21 6 14 20
35 Kaapo Kakko, RW - NY Rangers (NHL) 19 17 6 4 10
 

 

Embedded Image

2019 Nos. 36 - 40

 
Player 2018 Rank 2019-20 Age GP G A PTS
36 Kirby Dach, C/RW - Chicago (NHL) 18 16 5 5 10
37 Cole Caufield, RW - Wisconsin (NCAA) 18 12 9 6 15
38 Spencer Knight, G - Boston (NCAA) 18 11 7-4-0 1.91 .936
39 Alexander Romanov, D - Moscow (KHL) 19 28 0 3 3
40 Erik Brannstrom, D - Ottawa (NHL) 20 19 0 2 2
 

 

Embedded Image

2019 Nos. 41 - 45

 
Player 2018 Rank 2019-20 Age GP G A PTS
41 William Nylander, RW 28 Toronto (NHL) 23 24 8 10 18
42 Clayton Keller, C/RW 15 Arizona (NHL) 21 23 4 9 13
43 Sam Reinhart, RW - Buffalo (NHL) 24 22 8 9 17
44 Aaron Ekblad, D 36 Florida (NHL) 23 21 4 9 13
45 Travis Konecny, RW - Philadelphia (NHL) 22 22 8 13 23
 

 

Embedded Image

2019 Nos. 46 - 50

 
Player 2018 Rank 2019-20 Age GP G A PTS
46 Brady Tkachuk, LW 43 Ottawa (NHL) 20 22 8 5 13
47 Jakub Vrana, LW - Washington (NHL) 23 23 10 8 18
48 Mikhail Sergachev, D 35 Tampa Bay (NHL) 21 21 1 9 10
49 Nikolaj Ehlers, RW 37 Winnipeg (NHL) 23 23 10 7 17
50 Nick Schmaltz, C - Arizona (NHL) 23 23 4 14 18
 

 

 