Canada's Taylor in the mix in La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Canada's Nick Taylor shot a second round of 6-under 66 Friday to put him in the mix at the PGA's The American Express.

Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was in second place among Friday's early finishers at 10 under, one stroke back of South Korea's Sungjae Im.

Taylor birdied three of his final four holes to make the climb.

Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., shot 5-under 67 to sit three strokes off the pace at 8 under.

David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., (68) was at 5 under, one stroke clear of the projected cut.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford and Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., were still on the course.