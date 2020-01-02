Nolan Foote's day didn't last very long.

The Canadian forward was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a hit causing head contact that occurred just 53 seconds into Canada's matchup with Slovakia in the quarter-finals of the World Junior Championship.

Nolan Foote has been assessed with a game misconduct after this hit on Kristian Kovacik. pic.twitter.com/sgxeH2EcJF — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 2, 2020

Slovakia's Kristian Kovacik went to play the puck along the boards and was drilled up high by Foote. Kovacik stayed down for a while before being helped to the bench by the training staff. He eventually made his way back to the dressing room. There is no word on whether or not he will return to Thursday's matchup.

Slovakia was not able to convert on the major penalty as Canadian goaltender Joel Hofer stopped all five shots he faced. Barrett Hayton scored soon after to put the Canadians on the board first.

Following the penalty, Dylan Cozens took Foote’s spot with Hayton and Alexis Lafreniere on Canada’s top line. Canada held a 1-0 lead at the end of the first period.

Canada entered the matchup as the No. 2 seed, with Sweden grabbing the top spot.