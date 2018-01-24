The Canadian Olympic Committee and Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton officially announced it six skeleton and 18 bobsleigh athletes who will compete at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games.

It is the largest Canadian contingent of bobsleigh and skeleton athletes ever to qualify for an Olympic Winter Games and the first time in history that Canada has qualified a maximum number of women’s and men’s sleds for all skeleton and bobsleigh races.

"This is a deep team of athletes led by an experienced group of veterans who have delivered under the most intense pressure on multiple tracks around the world," said Chris Le Bihan, high-performance director, Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton in statement.

Nineteen of the 24 athletes have previously won medals at either the Olympic Games, World Championships or on the World Cup. Kaillie Humphries will lead a trio of women's bobsleigh pilots to Pyeongchang while searching for her third straight Olympic title. She has 48 World Cup and four World Championship medals.

The athletes named are:

Bobsleigh Team Name Hometown Bryan Barnett Edmonton, AB Lascelles Brown Calgary, AB Ben Coakwell Moose Jaw, SK Christine de Bruin Stony Plain, AB Phylicia George Markham, ON Kaillie Humphries Calgary, AB Josh Kirkpatrick London, ON Alex Kopacz London, ON Justin Kripps Summerland, BC Melissa Lotholz Barrhead, AB Jesse Lumsden Burlington, ON Heather Moyse Summerside, PEI Nick Poloniato Hamilton, ON Seyi Smith Ottawa, ON Chris Spring Priddis, AB Cam Stones Whitby, ON Alysia Rissling Edmonton, AB Neville Wright Edmonton, AB