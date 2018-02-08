JEONGSEON, Korea, — Canada's Manuel Osborne-Paradis posted the fastest time in the first Olympic downhill training session on Thursday.

Osborne-Paradis, from Invermere, B.C., finished in one minute 40.45 seconds in breezy, sunny conditions at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre.

Norway's Kjetil Jansrud was second in 1:40.76 and Switzerland's Mauro Caviezel was third in 1:40.90.

Additional training sessions were scheduled for Friday and Saturday ahead of Sunday's race.

Ben Thomsen of Invermere, B.C. and Broderick Thompson of Whistler, B.C., were tied for 25th in 1:42.42. Toronto's Jack Crawford was 41st in 1:43.47 and Dustin Cook of Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que., was 45th in 1:44.12.

Osborne-Paradis, who's making his fourth appearance at the Winter Olympics, is one of the leaders on the Canadian team.

Montreal's Erik Guay was named to the squad last month but he had to pull out a few days later due to a back injury.

Alpine skiing will run Feb. 11-24 at the Games. Speed events will be held at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre and the technical events are set for the Yongpyong Alpine Centre.

———

