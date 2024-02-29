MONTREAL — Canada’s Pamela Ware put forth a solid performance and advanced to the women’s three-metre springboard final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Ware, who won silver in Montreal last year, was coming off a disappointing 25th-place finish at the world championship in Doha earlier this month. She also missed her final dive in the synchronized event alongside partner Mia Vallee as Canada failed to secure a quota spot for this summer's Paris Olympics.

Ware, of Montreal, placed sixth out of 17 in the preliminary round while Calgary’s Aimee Wilson also moved on with a 12th-place finish at the Olympic Pool. Three-time world championship gold medallist Chen Yiwen of China came first.

Amelie-Laura Jasmin, a 19-year-old from Montreal, placed 13th and missed the cut in her first-ever World Cup event.

The women’s three-metre final is set for Saturday.

Competition continues Thursday with the men’s 10-metre preliminaries.

Men’s three-metre and women’s 10-metre preliminaries follow on Friday, along with a team event final.

The event features over 120 divers — including 12 Canadians — from more than 20 countries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.