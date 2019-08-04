EDMONTON — Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired a course-record 62 on Sunday to win the 1932byBateman Open by three strokes.

He becomes the first Canadian to win on the Mackenzie Tour since Adam Cornelson of New Westminster, B.C., did it in 2016.

Pendrith will now move up to fourth in the Mackenzie Tour's Order of Merit.

The top player on the third-tier tour's Order of Merit at the end of the season will be fully exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour next season, with Nos. 2-5 earning conditional status on the second-tier circuit, one step below the PGA Tour.