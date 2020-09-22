PARIS — Canada's Peter Polansky was eliminated in the first round of French Open qualifying on Tuesday after dropping a 7-6, 6-0 decision to Argentina's Leandro Mayer.

Polansky, from Thornhill, Ont., was up 4-1 in the first set before Mayer won the next 11 games to take the match.

Two Canadian men are still in the hunt for a spot in the main draw. Toronto's Steven Diez and Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., won their opening qualifying matches on Monday.

Diez next faces Christopher Eubanks of the United States on Wednesday, while Schnur will meet American Sebastian Korda.

They will seek to join Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil in the men's main draw.

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., are in the women's main draw.

The men's and women's singles competitions begin Sunday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2020.