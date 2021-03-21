34m ago
No. 11 Syracuse upsets No. 3 West Virginia
Buddy Boeheim scored 25 points, while Montreal native Quincy Guerrier added 12 points, six rebounds, and five blocks as the No. 11 seed Syracuse Orange upset the third seed West Virginia Mountaineers 75-72 earning a spot in the sweet 16 of the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.
TSN.ca Staff
NCAA: (11) Syracuse 75, (3) West Virginia 72
