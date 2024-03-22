SYDNEY, N.S. — Canada's Rachel Homan defeated Scotland's Rebecca Morrison 8-2 to secure the top playoff seed at the women's world curling championship.

The unbeaten Ottawa-based side scored three in the second end and stole a pair in the fifth end when Morrison was light on a draw.

Homan iced the victory with a draw for two in the seventh end. As the first seed, Canada will start the first end with hammer and have choice of stone colour through the playoffs.

Homan, Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes have won all 11 round-robin games they have played at Centre 200. They'll close out the round-robin schedule in the evening against South Korea's Eunji Gim.

The second seed will earn the other direct semifinal berth while teams seeded third through sixth will play qualification games.

Medal games are scheduled for Sunday. Canada hasn't won gold at this competition since Jennifer Jones in 2018 at North Bay, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.