UIJEONGBU-SI - Canada's Rachel Homan handed Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni her first loss of the round-robin with a 7-6 victory at the LGT women's world curling championship on Thursday.

Homan's Ottawa-based team of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes scored a point with the hammer in the extra end to improve to 7-2 at Uijeongbu Arena.

Canada is tied with Sweden's Anna Hasselborg and South Korea's Eunji Gim, while Tirinzoni leads the standings at 8-1.

The top six teams in the 13-team field will advance to the weekend playoffs.

Canada was scheduled to play Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura (3-6) later Thursday.

Homan beat Tirinzoni to win gold at the 2024 world playdowns in Sydney, N.S.

Homan took a 1-0 lead in the second on Wednesday before three alternating two-score ends made it 4-3 Tirinzoni after five.

Tied 4-4 in the eighth, Switzerland had an opportunity to score four with the hammer but settled for one point.

Canada responded with two in the ninth before Switzerland forced the extra end. Homan improved to 4-0 over Tirinzoni this year.

Canada shot 88 per cent as a team while Switzerland was at 84 per cent.

Homan split her games on Tuesday, losing 11-7 to host South Korea before beating Norway 8-6 in the late draw.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2025.