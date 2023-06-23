BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Vancouver's Rebecca Marino has been eliminated from the Rothesay Classic tennis tournament after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 quarterfinal loss to China's Zhu Lin on Friday.

Marino fired 10 aces in the loss, but was accurate on just under 52 per cent of her first serves and won just 36.5 per cent of second-serve points.

Zhu broke Marino five times on 12 chances while saving five of the Canadian's seven break opportunities.

The loss ended a four-match winning streak for Marino, who came through qualifying to advance to the main draw of the Wimbledon warmup.

Marino and Zhu were doubles partners at the French Open, where they lost in the opening round.

Marino, ranked 79th in the world, is one of three Canadians guaranteed a women's singles main-draw berth at Wimbledon, joining Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont. (No. 41) and Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que. (No. 51).

Qualifying for the third Grand Slam of the season begins Monday.

