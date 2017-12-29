Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Captain Dillon Dube said Team Canada needed to play “meat and potatoes hockey” to survive Buffalo’s swirling snow globe.

Team Canada instead cooked up fancy foie gras on a night that called for simplicity.

Thanks to undisciplined penalties and poor decisions with the puck, Team Canada blew two separate two-goal leads to fall to the rival Americans, 4-3, in a shootout in the first-ever outdoor game at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

It was almost a mirror image of last year’s heartbreaking gold-medal loss. Brady Tkachuk and Kieffer Bellows played the role of Troy Terry for Team USA as backup netminder Jake Oettinger blanked Canada.

The Americans have owned their northern neighbour of late – at least at World Juniors. Friday was Team USA’s fourth straight win over Team Canada in tournament play since 2015, including last year’s gold-medal game. Team Canada has missed nine consecutive shootout attempts against Team USA.

The scene was reminiscent of the first-ever NHL Winter Classic played in the same venue almost exactly a decade prior, when Sidney Crosby scored that memorable shootout winner.

Some 44,592 started their New Year’s Eve weekend with a party at New Era Field, home of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, to see a hockey game that was barely more than shinny level in quality – but one that won’t soon be forgotten.

Except it snowed harder.

After a mostly sunny pre-game, the Southern Tier skies darkened and the snow began to fall with increasing intensity almost as soon as the puck dropped, until the flakes were so big in the third period that between-stoppage shovelers couldn’t keep up with the amount piling up. The Zamboni needed to do a dry scrape during intermissions because the snow was sticking to the freshly flooded ice.

Both sides were forced to swat the puck through snow drifts. Every play, no matter how routine, could be dangerous and result in a scoring chance. Visibility was poor, but the excitement and emotion flowing prevented the -15 C cold from being a true factor.

Hence, the meat and potatoes. Team Canada got away from coach Dominique Ducharme’s game plan.

Canada struck twice in the first period on the power play – with goals from Cale Makar and Dube – and rode that wave until the United States began to climb goaltender Carter Hart’s Mount Everett in the second half.

A fatigued Team USA, playing its second game in 19 hours after a shocking upset loss to Slovakia Thursday night, somehow found a second wind.

Team USA sniper Bellows got the Americans on the board with a long distance shot with under four minutes to play in the second period. Boris Katchouk responded for Team Canada some 72 seconds later, but the Americans came alive again in the third despite a heavy shots (35-22) disadvantage.

What should have been a insurmountable two-goal lead in the conditions was wiped out by Team USA. Twice. Sabres prospect Casey Mittelstadt factored into all three American goals with three assists. Canada was just hanging on for dear life.

All tied up, it was next-goal-wins, because time was running short and mom was calling the boys in for dinner – just like it was on the backyard rink.

It really was pond hockey in the extra session with two rivals going 3-on-3 for bragging rights.

That’s when Tkachuk delivered the dagger to drop Team Canada to 2-0-1 in the preliminary round heading into Saturday’s round-robin finale against Denmark. Group A remains up for grabs.

It could’ve been so much more delicious for Team Canada. A regulation win would have put Team USA (1-1-1) perilously close to the relegation round in a tournament on home soil. The two points earned with a regulation win essentially ensured the Americans will advance, even if it isn’t as strong of a seed as their gold-medal hopes would have indicated.

After last year’s sour loss, that would have one delicious dish for Canada. Instead, sounds of the Star-Spangled Banner filled the snow-drenched air.

Revenge will have to wait.

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli​