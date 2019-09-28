CHENGDU, China — Denis Shapovalov has been eliminated from the Chengdu Open after Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta defeated the Canadian 6-3, 6-4 in semifinal action Saturday.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was the last seeded player remaining in the ATP 250 tennis tournament.

Carreno Busta took advantage of his opportunities, converting both of his break point chances. He also saved both of Shapovalov's break point opportunities.

Shapovalov fell despite having a good game on serve. The Canadian hit 12 aces to Carreno Busta's two, didn't commit a double fault and won 72 per cent of his first serve points, and an impressive 83 per cent of second serve points.

Carreno Busta converted 78 per cent of first serve points and 72 per cent of second serve points.

Carreno Busta will face Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in Sunday's final. Bublik defeated Lloyd Harris of South Africa 7-6 (6), 6-4 in Saturday's other semifinal.

After struggling through a mid-season slump, Shapovalov, ranked 34th in the world, has now reached at least the third round in three straight ATP tournaments.