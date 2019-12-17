Canada's show jumping team has been dropped from next summer's Tokyo Olympics because of an anti-doping violation at the Pan American Games.

Nicole Walker of Aurora, Ont., is appealing her disqualification from last summer's Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, saying she inadvertently ingested a cocaine metabolite by drinking coca tea.

Walker placed fourth in individual show jumping and helped the Canadian team claim an Olympic berth with another fourth-place finish in Lima.

Walker had a hearing Dec. 4 with the Pan Am Sports disciplinary commission, which disqualified her scores in the individual and team events, according to Tuesday's statement from FEI, the international governing body of equestrian.

Canada dropped to seventh in the team event and out of a berth in the Summer Olympics.

Walker says she will appeal the commission's decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2019.