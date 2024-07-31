PARIS — Summer McIntosh advanced to the semifinals of the women's 200-metre butterfly at the Olympic Games.

The 17-year-old swimmer from Toronto, who has already won a gold medal and a silver medal in Paris, posted the sixth-fastest time in the morning heats.

McIntosh is a two-time world champion in the 200 fly.

Also, Canadians Kelsey Wog and Sydney Pickrem moved onto the women's 200-metre breaststroke semifinals qualifying 12th and 13th respectively among the 16 to advance.

Montreal's Ilya Kharun was to race the men's 200 butterfly in the evening final.

He posted the third-fastest time in the semifinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.