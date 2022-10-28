TORONTO — Canada's Summer McIntosh and American Katie Ledecky won their respective heats in the women's 400-metre freestyle on Friday morning at the FINA Swimming World Cup.

Ledecky led all swimmers with a time of three minutes 56.23 seconds. Fellow American Hali Flickinger was second in the heat in 4:03.43.

McIntosh, from Toronto, won the third and final heat in 4:01.11 to qualify for the eight-woman final in the evening.

"Coming off a long summer, I was really happy with it," McIntosh said of her season debut. "I didn't really know what to (expect)."

Tessa Cieplucha of Georgetown, Ont., won the opening heat in 4:14.37 but didn't qualify.

A total of 21 Canadian team members are entered to race this weekend at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

Other headliners include LaSalle, Ont., native Kylie Masse, Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., Toronto's Javier Acevedo and Josh Liendo, a native of Markham, Ont. Toronto's Penny Oleksiak, who's still recovering from knee surgery, will not compete.

McIntosh enjoyed a breakout performance at this venue last year at the Olympic Trials.

She won gold in the 200- and 800-metre freestyle to qualify for the Tokyo Games as a 14-year-old. McIntosh just missed the Olympic podium in the 400 freestyle and 4x200 relay.

She won gold in the 200 butterfly and 200 IM at the world championships last August in Budapest.

About 1,000 swimmers from 60 countries will vie for US$224,000 in prize money this week. Australia's Kyle Chalmers, American Leah Smith and defending men's World Cup series winner Matthew Sates of South Africa are also in the field.

Competition continues through Sunday. Indianapolis will host the next World Cup stop from Nov. 3-5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.