Windsor, Ont., native T.J. Laramie showed off many of the tools that made him one of Canada’s top mixed martial arts prospects for as long as his featherweight bout with Daniel Swain lasted on Dana White’s Contender Series Tuesday night.

After a fairly dominant first round, which had him overcoming some solid submission attempts from his seemingly overmatched opponent, Swain was not able to continue due to a rib injury.

How the injury to the Spokane, Wash., native occurred was uncertain, but it allowed Laramie to make history as the first Canadian to earn a win on Dana White’s Contender Series. He subsequently become the first Canadian to earn a contract when he was selected by White at the end of the show which originates in Las Vegas.

White was in a giving mood on this night. Not only did Laramie earn a contract, every fighter who scored a win on the show earned contracts as well.

With the win, Laramie improved to 12-3 as a professional and now, at age 22, he will be one of the youngest fighters in UFC's featherweight division.

The night had special meaning for Laramie, as it was his late mother Anne's birthday and he dedicated the win to her.

In preparation for the bout, Laramie had been living with UFC bantamweight (135 pound) Cody Stamann, whom he had previously trained with when Stamann trained near his hometown of Grand Rapids, Mich., across the border.

Laramie will embark on his UFC journey in the featherweight (145 pound) division after achieving his dream of getting a contract on the biggest stage and the sky's the limit for this young talent.