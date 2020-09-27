WICHITA, Kan. — Jared Wolfe closed with a 1-over 71 on Sunday and held on for a one-shot victory over Canadian Taylor Pendrith in the Wichita Open, his second victory this year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Wolfe also won in the Bahamas the second week of the pandemic-interrupted season. His victory Sunday moves him to No. 4 in the Korn Ferry points list, although no PGA Tour cards will be awarded until after next season.

Pendrith, who tied for 23rd in the U.S. Open last week at Winged Foot, closed with a 69.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native has moved up to No. 2 in the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour rankings with his fourth runner-up finish of the season.

"Taylor was playing some great golf," Wolfe said.

"Him and I were going back-and-forth which made it a lot of fun. I've known Taylor for a while, and he's been so close all year too."

Wolfe seized control with an eagle on the par-5 14th hole, only to drop shots on each of the next two holes. That left him no room for mistakes, and he finished with two pars.

Dawson Armstrong (65) and Bad Hopfinger (68) tied for third.

Wolfe won for the fifth time in his career, two on the Korn Ferry and three on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

— With files from the Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2020.